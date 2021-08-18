CCM Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 28,222 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 195.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,222 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,238 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $881,268,000 after buying an additional 2,110,675 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 868,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,736,000 after buying an additional 574,569 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,317,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $972,663,000 after buying an additional 420,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,241,000 after buying an additional 379,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,946 shares of company stock valued at $55,808,451 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $2.25 on Wednesday, hitting $302.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.64. The company has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $308.82.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.