CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,408 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.3% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,346,132,000 after purchasing an additional 61,474 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,732.92. 9,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,211. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,564.34. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,767.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

