CCM Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 70,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.39. 10,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,033. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.