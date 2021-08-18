CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) PT Lowered to $56.00

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDK. TheStreet cut CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.10. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $41.21 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The company had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CDK Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 34.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 6,116.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in CDK Global by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 16,534 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.