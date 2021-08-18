CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $56.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CDK Global traded as low as $40.18 and last traded at $40.94, with a volume of 6902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.49.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDK. TheStreet cut CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 344.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2,121.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.10.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

About CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.