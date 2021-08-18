Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.13.

Several brokerages have commented on FUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:FUN opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.28. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.30.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3597.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Cedar Fair by 188.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cedar Fair by 289.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

