Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Raised to Market Perform at Cowen

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was upgraded by research analysts at Cowen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 6.56.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. Analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at about $915,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,228 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 22.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,943,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 355,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

