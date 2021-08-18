CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Stock Position Lowered by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,739 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,757,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,208,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.99.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.