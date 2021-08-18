Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.620-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.60. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. Analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CENT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $33,401.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,805.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $353,473.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,075 shares of company stock worth $490,822. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Central Garden & Pet stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

