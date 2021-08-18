Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.620-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.67.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

