Centric Swap One Day Trading Volume Tops $262,416.00 (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. Centric Swap has a total market capitalization of $855,863.87 and approximately $262,416.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centric Swap has traded down 23.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00053326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00134224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00150337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,773.66 or 0.99938807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.90 or 0.00885913 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.40 or 0.06817698 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

