CertiK (CTK) Trading Up 18.5% This Week

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One CertiK coin can now be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00003999 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. CertiK has a market cap of $102.66 million and $46.63 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00054429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00130784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00149978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,652.95 or 0.99813276 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.70 or 0.00891378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.11 or 0.06738574 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 103,606,839 coins and its circulating supply is 56,128,059 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

