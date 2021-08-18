CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €121.40 ($142.82). CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €120.40 ($141.65), with a volume of 9,368 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €126.94. The company has a market capitalization of $869.71 million and a P/E ratio of 15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.