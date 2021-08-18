ChainX (PCX) Tops One Day Volume of $1.41 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 18th. In the last week, ChainX has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. ChainX has a total market cap of $45.39 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.14 or 0.00009152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00053124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00126215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.95 or 0.00150289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,216.05 or 1.00012070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.95 or 0.00882418 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.45 or 0.06829034 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 10,971,200 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.