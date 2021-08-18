Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will announce earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Chart Industries reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $6.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Chart Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $574,000. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,390,000. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $1,477,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $167.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $62.12 and a 12 month high of $178.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.74.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.