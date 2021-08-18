Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will announce earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Chart Industries reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $6.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Chart Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $574,000. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,390,000. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $1,477,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $167.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $62.12 and a 12 month high of $178.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.74.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.