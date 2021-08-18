Cheesecoin (CHEESE) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Cheesecoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Cheesecoin has a market capitalization of $182,481.70 and approximately $53.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cheesecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000323 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00034532 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00016558 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cheesecoin Coin Profile

Cheesecoin (CRYPTO:CHEESE) uses the hashing algorithm. Cheesecoin’s total supply is 408,869,908 coins. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin . Cheesecoin’s official website is cheesecoin.tk

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheese is an innovative decentralized cryptocurrency with integrated blockchain technology that heeds the needs of its users, investors, and business owners. It was designed to cater to the fundamental everyday need of transacting money while keeping accounts and activities confidential. A process that is only possible due to its peer-to-peer encrypted technology. “

Cheesecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheesecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cheesecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

