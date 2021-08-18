Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Dakota Wealth Management’s 10th Largest Position

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 70.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 57,791 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.7% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 27,879 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 49,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 53,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.05. 560,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,331,908. The stock has a market cap of $189.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.32. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

