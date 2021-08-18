China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Shares Down 3.6%

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY)’s share price was down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $8.93. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67.

About China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY)

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for China CITIC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China CITIC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.