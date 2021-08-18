China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,401,100 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the July 15th total of 21,983,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,399.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Evergrande Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

EGRNF opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. China Evergrande Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08.

China Evergrande Group, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the property development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management Services, and Other Businesses. It is involved in the development of residential properties, as well as other businesses, including property investment, property management, property construction, new energy vehicle, hotel operation, finance, internet, cultural tourism, and health businesses.

