Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.16

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 1976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chindata Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.75.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. Research analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 3,455.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

