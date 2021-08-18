Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.16

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 1976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chindata Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.75.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 3,455.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.
About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
