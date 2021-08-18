Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $327,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

