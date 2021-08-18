Choate Investment Advisors Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 0.7% of Choate Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $11,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,060,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.64.

NYSE HD traded up $5.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.84. The stock had a trading volume of 94,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,036. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $346.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

