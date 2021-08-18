Choate Investment Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $366.00. 566,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,940,195. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $358.03. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $369.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

