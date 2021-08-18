Choate Investment Advisors Has $5.52 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 0.3% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 120,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,743,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 146,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,304,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 39.9% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 113,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after buying an additional 32,270 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,821,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.58.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $166.23. The stock had a trading volume of 116,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,704. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The firm has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.90.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

