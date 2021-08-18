Christopher B. Paisley Sells 1,000 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,518.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FSLY stock remained flat at $$40.96 during trading on Wednesday. 3,207,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,976,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 1.11. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fastly by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 42,912 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Fastly by 31.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 31.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 119.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

