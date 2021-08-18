Chromia Price Tops $0.37 on Major Exchanges (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last week, Chromia has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a market capitalization of $157.33 million and $83.32 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00056841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.82 or 0.00846620 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00047856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00104127 BTC.

About Chromia

CHR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,300 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

