Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.70

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 38568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,692,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,186,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,964,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 41.7% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 206,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 60,836 shares during the period. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,976,000. Institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

