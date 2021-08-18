Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.72

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 6974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VI alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,931,000. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,707,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,370,000 after purchasing an additional 504,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.