Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp (CVE:CMC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.11. Cielo Waste Solutions shares last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 1,973,598 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.86, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$408.02 million and a P/E ratio of -42.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Lionel Terry Robins sold 107,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total transaction of C$161,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$410,625.

