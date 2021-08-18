Circuit Research Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLI) Short Interest Down 25.0% in July

Circuit Research Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CRLI traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,182. Circuit Research Labs has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

Get Circuit Research Labs alerts:

About Circuit Research Labs

Circuit Research Labs, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets electronic audio processing, transmission encoding, and noise reduction equipment for radio, television, cable, Internet, and professional audio markets worldwide. Its products are used to control the audio quality and range of radio, television, cable, and Internet audio reception, as well as allow radio and television stations to broadcast in mono and stereo.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Circuit Research Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circuit Research Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.