Circuit Research Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLI) Short Interest Down 25.0% in July

Circuit Research Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CRLI traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,182. Circuit Research Labs has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.15.
