Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.79-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.82-13.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.81 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.380-$3.450 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.47.

CSCO traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.15. 16,654,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,223,285. The firm has a market cap of $232.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.26. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $56.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

