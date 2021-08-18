Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.38-3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $52309-53305, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.89 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.380-$3.450 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.47.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.15. 16,654,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,223,285. The stock has a market cap of $232.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.26. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $56.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.