Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 12,020 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 146.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CSW Industrials worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSWI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CSW Industrials by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 42,827 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $2,484,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in CSW Industrials by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $127.22 on Wednesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $143.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.99 million. Analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research upped their target price on CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $227,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,198,532.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

