Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 85,916 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 105.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,916 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 63,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grifols in the first quarter worth about $421,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Grifols by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

GRFS stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4385 per share. This is an increase from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Grifols presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

