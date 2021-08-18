Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 739.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,489 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.13% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,211.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.86. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $30.62.

