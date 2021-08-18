Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 16,411 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) by 183.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,411 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $6,545,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $783,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 24.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 89,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2,567.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $1,054,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,318 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,433.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOV opened at $96.49 on Wednesday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $146.34. The company has a market capitalization of $597.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.80.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $703.16 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%.

Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

