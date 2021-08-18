Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 9,772 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 791.9% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.98. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

