Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 172,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,546 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 32,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.05 and a one year high of $55.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.39.

