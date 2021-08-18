Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.70% of SVF Investment Corp. 3 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SVFC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,050,000. 42.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

