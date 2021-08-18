Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 68.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 354,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,597,000 after acquiring an additional 143,905 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 414,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,861,000 after purchasing an additional 27,256 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 189,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 283,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 89,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $74.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

