Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,242 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 160.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 169,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,015,000 after purchasing an additional 135,848 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,134,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,300,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,380,000 after purchasing an additional 91,348 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $98.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.06. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $76.23 and a 12 month high of $100.48.

