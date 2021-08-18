Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491,539 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.85% of BELLUS Health worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the first quarter worth $146,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 348.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 170,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 132,800 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the first quarter worth $1,205,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 300.0% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 11.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,068,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 211,452 shares during the period. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLU. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Shares of NASDAQ BLU opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.10. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.20.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 311,879.97% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. Analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

