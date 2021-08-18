Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,888 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Blue Bird worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Blue Bird by 57.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

BLBD stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.87 million, a P/E ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.32. Blue Bird Co. has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.62.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 7,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $206,657.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,192,463.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLBD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Blue Bird Profile

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.