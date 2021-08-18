Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $77,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $340.05 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $249.34 and a 12-month high of $342.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.04.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

