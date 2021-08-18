Citadel Advisors LLC Has $2.70 Million Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,484 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of SJW Group worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in SJW Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SJW Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,404,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SJW Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $69.03 on Wednesday. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $71.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SJW. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

