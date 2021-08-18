Citadel Advisors LLC Has $2.76 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,026 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 21.78% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $623,000.

Shares of BSJS stock opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.54. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $27.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th.

