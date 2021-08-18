Citadel Advisors LLC Has $2.80 Million Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,876 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $910,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY opened at $111.40 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $79.49 and a twelve month high of $112.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.00.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

