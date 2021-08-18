Citadel Advisors LLC Has $2.84 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) by 142.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,370 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.81% of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 37,322 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 47,813 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 533,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 81,490 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 129,151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EWZS opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.97. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $20.68.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

