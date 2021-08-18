Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $2.45 Million in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 119,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Varex Imaging at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth $231,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth $244,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth $273,000. 99.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.07. Varex Imaging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

