Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $2.64 Million in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $2,268,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 135.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 68,734 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 59,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $67.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.58. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.22 and a 12-month high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

